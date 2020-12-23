Manatee Fresh Floral Company Grows Business With Major Corporate Acquisitions & Enhanced Distribution Throughout Florida

PALMETTO, FL, UNITED STATES — Just in time for the holiday floral season, Manatee Fresh, the direct importer, national distributor, and local grower of ethically sourced cut potted plants, cut flowers and greenery, today announced its recent acquisition and distribution enhancements, expanding the company’s reach, service offerings, and leadership position as the industry’s premier full-service floral provider.

Manatee Fresh was relaunched from the ashes of the COVID pandemic through a management buyout of floral operations along the gulf coast of Florida. Due to the impact of the pandemic on a variety of industries, floral sales had declined almost 80%. Manatee Fresh faced two options: either close or boldly pivot its business model into new channels and operating locations. Opting for the latter, since late spring, the company has expanded its wholesale and retail distribution, recently adding daily service to Central Florida’s Orlando, Port Orange, Daytona, and Ormond Beach territories. This addition significantly enhances its previously established distribution beyond St. Petersburg, Clearwater, Tampa, Bradenton, Sarasota and Fort Myers.

As well, Manatee Fresh is proud to announce its merger with Lowe & Behold, Orlando’s leading full-service floral event and decor firm. This move provides three distinct, new benefits to wholesalers, retailers, and general consumers. As a division of Manatee Fresh, the partnership augments Lowe & Behold’s ability to provide clients with the absolute highest quality and freshest possible cut flowers, imported daily from around the world. As well, this Orlando presence expands the ability of the Manatee Fresh wholesale and supermarket divisions to service Central Florida. And, importantly, Lowe & Behold’s team joining Manatee Fresh greatly improves its creative and design abilities, seen across all sales channels.

A different kind of floral company, Manatee Fresh leadership has been a relentless advocate, industry driver, and a true influencer of sustainable floriculture for over 30 years. Having required all farm partners to engage in sustainable floriculture and provide a safe workplace for decades before these imperatives were popularized, Manatee Fresh is unrivaled in the authenticity with which it speaks to today’s consumers who expect retailers to carry brands that reflect their personal values.

Missioned to provide a sense of source in every product, Manatee Fresh continues to insist that every grower maintain the highest standards in how they care for their workers and the local and global ecology. With certifications including Rainforest Alliance, USDA Organic, Florverde and Fair Trade, Demeter Biodynamic, and Flor Ecuador, all partner farms are third party inspected annually, AND personally inspected by Manatee Fresh President Robert McLaughlin, ultimately changing the way brands meet the desires of today’s consumer.

With much of the floriculture industry based internationally, Manatee Fresh also believes that acting locally is equally important. It partners with the best farms in the US and Canada for high quality potted plants and flowers. Its primary partner, the 125-year old Manatee Farms of Manatee County, is run by a fourth generation farmer and has employed thousands from the community.

“Sustainable floriculture has been a passion of mine over the past 30 years — specifically, the rights of workers on floral and produce farms throughout the world,” said Robert McLaughlin, President of Manatee Fresh. “Both here and abroad, I inspect every farm and will only work with growers that employ local workers, pay fair livable wages, and provide the safety training and equipment to ensure workers return healthy to their families each night. Our passion for our people is what makes us different, transparent, and the best possible choice for our array of floral products.”

In addition to its sourcing and distribution expertise, Manatee Fresh also features a full-time team of floral arrangers expert in crafting bouquets for mass market customers and event designers. This ensures that Manatee Fresh collections reflect the best farm and regional offerings for holidays, special events and everyday sales, including specialty displays and products from Thailand, Holland, Canada and beyond.

For more information about Manatee Fresh, please visit www.ManateeFresh.com.

ABOUT MANATEE FRESH:

At Manatee Fresh, our guiding principle is that it’s the people that matter. We are the nation’s leading full-service direct importer, national distributor and local grower/partner of ethically sourced cut flowers, potted plants and greenery for wholesale, retail, and event production. We only work with growers that care for their workers including paying fair wages, are certified sustainable, and commit to the health of the local ecology and global environment. From farm to your home table, our standards of transparency and devotion to our people are what make us different. We invite you to learn more at www.ManateeFresh.com.

# # #