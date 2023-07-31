Trident’s New Processing Plant in Unalaska will be the Largest in North America

Theo Greenly, KUCB - Unalaska Seafood July 31, 2023

Trident Seafoods has begun building the first bunkhouses at its to-be processing plant in Unalaska’s Captains Bay, progressing on a timeline the seafood titan says would make it operational by 2027.

The Aleutian Islands and Bering Sea region is home to some of the world’s most productive fishing grounds. It’s where most Alaska pollock comes from, the whitefish found in fish sticks and McDonald’s Filet-O-Fish sandwiches worldwide. And a lot of that fish is processed at the giant Trident Seafoods plant in Akutan.

But aging infrastructure and decades of wear prompted the seafood company to plan a new facility.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: KUCB

Related Articles

Seafood

Famed Celebrity Chef Nancy Fuller to Keynote Third GAPP Annual Meeting

Genuine Alaska Pollock Producers Seafood October 19, 2021

Food Network-famed Chef Nancy Fuller will deliver the Surimi-themed keynote address at its third annual meeting, the Association of Genuine Alaska Pollock Producers (GAPP) announced today. Fuller, the well-known host of her show Farmhouse Rules and renowned judge on Food Network’s Holiday and Spring Baking Championships, partnered last year with GAPP and Trident to introduce surimi seafood game-day recipes to consumers during the popular Super Bowl season.