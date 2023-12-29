Is This The Last Generation of Louisiana Shrimpers?

On the last day of the shrimping season, the Billie Joe puttered into the Bundy’s Seafood dock in Lafitte and off stepped Larry Alexie wearing a camouflage jacket and waders.

The lifelong shrimper watched closely as the dividends of his three days on the water were vacuumed onto a conveyor belt, weighed and sorted into bins with ice. A handful of hopeful pelicans, drawn to the pungent smell of 12,000 pounds of shrimp, floated nearby.

Despite a season so bountiful producers have had a hard time keeping up with cleaning and peeling, rock-bottom dockside prices have made it difficult for shrimpers to make ends meet.

