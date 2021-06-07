Joint NGO Statement on The Urgency of Adopting an Interim Plan for Rebuilding The Indian Ocean Yellowfin Tuna Stock

International Pole & Line Foundation Seafood June 7, 2021

The Indian Ocean yellowfin tuna stock is overfished and subject to continued overfishing, with scientists warning that the stock could collapse within the next five years if fishing pressure is not reduced. NGOs are concerned about the current state of this yellowfin tuna stock since a rebuilding plan put in place by the Indian Ocean Tuna Commission (IOTC) in 2016 to significantly reduce catches, based on 2014 catch levels, has proved ineffective. Catches have actually increased by over 10% between 2014 and 2019, according to new catch figures.

A Special Session of the Commission was held in March (2021) to deal specifically with the sustainability of the yellowfin tuna fishery. However, this meeting ended without the adoption of an updated rebuilding plan for the overfished stock. The 25th Session of the IOTC is being held virtually from 7-11 June 2021 and two proposals on an interim plan for rebuilding the Indian Ocean yellowfin tuna stock have been tabled – one submitted by the EU and another by Maldives, Kenya, South Africa and Comoros. We urge the proponents of these proposals to undertake bilateral dialogue ahead of the 25th Session of the Commission. The undersigned organizations urge the contracting parties and cooperating non contracting parties (CPCs) of the IOTC to adopt a conservation and management measure for yellowfin tuna that rebuilds the stock using the best scientific advice, while capping catches in the range of 339,000 – 350,000 tonnes.

We, (the undersigned) believe that the Maldives proposal cosponsored by Kenya, South Africa and Comoros offers the best starting point to move towards a precautionary interim arrangement until another stock assessment is undertaken later in 2021. We recognize that the Maldivian proposal is more ambitious and equitable than the proposal tabled by the EU, but further catch reductions will be required to achieve stock rebuilding within two generations. As such, we urge CPCs to undertake the most logical, pragmatic and precautionary approach possible while recognizing that this Session cannot end without an improved rebuilding plan agreed.

Related Articles

Seafood

Sea Change: The Nature Conservancy and Thai Union Partner Around Game-Changing Transparency Pledge

Thai Union Group PCL Seafood March 4, 2021

As ocean ecosystems continue to face unprecedented pressure Thai Union, one of the world’s largest seafood companies, has partnered with leading global conservation organization The Nature Conservancy (TNC), on a pioneering commitment to full supply-chain transparency in its global tuna supply chains. This commitment has the potential to push the entire industry in a more sustainable direction by addressing widespread illegal, unregulated and unreported (IUU) fishing practices.

Seafood

Rapid Growth in MSC Certified Tuna

Marine Stewardship Council Seafood May 11, 2021

It is increasingly possible for consumers to choose sustainable tuna, new data published by the Marine Stewardship Council (MSC) shows, with a projected 38% rise in tuna products carrying the MSC ecolabel in 2020-21 alongside a growing number of tuna fisheries committing to be sustainable — almost 30% of the global tuna catch is now MSC certified.