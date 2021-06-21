Kvarøy Arctic Hot Dogs Now Available at Giant Eagle

Indre Kvarøy, Norway —Kvarøy Arctic,the family-owned Atlantic salmon company based on Kvarøy Island along Norway’s Arctic Circle, is making sustainably raised salmon accessible to a broader audience with its salmon hot dogs now available at 120 Giant Eagle stores in Indiana, Maryland, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia. The American supermarket company founded in 1918 is currently carrying all four flavors of Kvarøy Arctic hot dogs including Original, Original & Cheese, Chili & Cheese, and Jalapeño & Cheese.

“As a father, I am always looking to improve the quality of food in our home. The opportunity to provide my two young children with a hot dog rich in omega 3s was an easy decision. Imagine my surprise when they ate them better than the high end beef hot dogs they had eaten prior! Kvaroy salmon dogs have become a staple in our home. We’re carrying them in our stores to make them accessible to more families like ours,” says Shawn Oliver, Giant Eagle seafood category buyer.

Kvarøy Arctic salmon hot dogs have the natural buttery texture of its salmon fillets with the snap of a traditional hot dog. Each flavor is boldly spiced and made with quality trimmings of the brand’s American Heart Association certified fillets.

“We took the bold move to create salmon hot dogs because we believe delicious, nutritious food should be accessible to everyone, everywhere,” says Kvarøy Arctic Strategic Development Officer Jennifer Bushman. “This partnership with Giant Eagle is proof positive that families across the country are looking for fresh ways to make an iconic American meal with responsibly farmed salmon.”

Known for its delicate marine flavors and slight brininess, Kvarøy Arctic salmon is farmed in the cold, clear waters of Norway off of the coast of Kvarøy island. The third-generation family farm initially launched its brand in the U.S. in 2020 with distribution at Whole Foods Market U.S. locations. The brand quickly received recognition for its high-quality taste and texture from chefs, influencers, and their kids including Chef Adrienne Cheatham, Chef Andrew Zimmern, @EricGephart, @LunchboxDad, and more.

Kvarøy Arctic offers a full suite of products including fresh and frozen fillets, portions, smoked salmon, salmon hot dogs, and salmon burgers. It is dedicated to the highest standards in sustainability throughout its supply chain including stewardship for its local environment, its employees, and the fish it carefully raises. For this reason it is the first in its category to receive the Fair Trade USA seal and the American Heart Association Heart-Check seal, as well as farm-level certifications from BAP, ASC, and Global G.A.P.

