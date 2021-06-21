Large-Scale Salmon Farming Operations to Tap Geothermal

A new large scale investment has been announced as part of an agreement between fish farming operator Samherji fiskeldi ehf. and Icelandic geothermal operator HS Orka, June 16, 2021. The agreement entails the supply of electricity and hot water from the operations of the Reykjanes geothermal power plant by HS Orka increasing the operations of HS Orka’s Geothermal Resource Park.

Samherji plans the development of large scale land-based salmon farming operations to produce up to 40,000 tonnes of salmon annually, having secured access to seawater, and electricity and hot water from the cooling of the geothermal plant. An agreement was also reached for access to land with landowners for the development.

Samherji fiskeldi (Samherji Aquaculture) plans to build up to 40,000 tonnes of salmon aquaculture in three phases over the next 11 years. The land farm will be located by Reykjanesvirkjun and will consist of a hatchery, a farm and a primary processing house as well as service buildings. The total investment is estimated at over ISK 45 billion (around USD 370 million), but the board of Samherji has decided to provide funding for the first phase of the project.

