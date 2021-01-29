Kvarøy Arctic Salmon Partners With Andrew Zimmern On At-Home Kit and Virtual ‘Homegate’ For Super Bowl,

Indre Kvarøy, Norway – Sustainable, Third Generation Norwegian Salmon Producer Kvarøy Arctic has teamed up with four-time James Beard Award-winning TV personality, chef, writer and teacher Andrew Zimmern to offer a build-your-own ‘Homegating’ kit for the Super Bowl featuring bespoke salmon burgers + hot dog recipes to enliven this year’s more intimate, at-home Game Day gatherings. The kits are available through FultonFishMarket.com

WHAT: Mix-and-match Kvarøy’s salmon burgers and hot dogs from FultonFishMarket.com and receive accompanying recipes created by Zimmern exclusively for the ‘Homegating’ experience; follow along on Instagram Live @KvaroyArctic, as Zimmern leads a demonstration on how to perfectly cook the salmon burgers and dogs and make four original topping creations (no grill required!) showcasing robust flavors including:

● Salmon Burger with Roasted tomatoes, grilled onions and citrus herb butter

● Salmon Hot Dog with Lemon puree, cucumber, caviar and crispy shallots

● Salmon Hot Dog with Red cabbage, bacon, chives and spicy tartar sauce

● Salmon Burger with Scallion cream cheese, cucumber, red onion, capers and everything bagel spice

In the spirit of giving back to those in need, Kvarøy Arctic invites followers to comment on Instagram to earn a 10 lb. donation of its prized salmon to food banks across the country, including Second Harvest Heartland in Zimmern’s hometown of Minneapolis, adding 10,000 pounds total donation.

As part of this total, salmon donations in 2,500 increments will be made to food banks in Tampa Bay and the cities for the two teams facing off in Super Bowl LV.

Build a kit with any combination of the salmon hot dogs and burgers (2-packs starting at $6.99 each, plus tax and shipping, via https://fultonfishmarket.com/homegatingwithandrewzimmern. Fulton Fish Market sauces, Mediterranean Magic spice from Zimmern’s Badia Spices line and Zimmern’s recipe cards all housed in a Stasher reusable bag are all included. Additional ingredients require separate sourcing.

WHEN: Homegating kits will be available for purchase beginning Monday, January 18, 2021.

Virtual homegating with Zimmern will take place at 6:30pm CT on Thursday, February 4th (ahead of the Super Bowl on Sunday, February 7th)

WHERE: Order kits for at-home delivery via www.fultonfishmarket.com and join Zimmern on Instagram Live @chefaz

About Kvarøy Arctic

Kvarøy Arctic is a third-generation, family-owned Atlantic salmon farm located on the Island of Kvarøy along Norway’s Arctic Circle. The salmon has the merroir of Norway’s cold, clear waters with delicate marine flavors and slight brininess. It is BAP, ASC and Global G.A.P. certified, and is one of a small number of farm-raised fish certified by the American Heart Association’s® Heart-Check program. Kvarøy Arctic is available at restaurants, for direct home delivery via FultonFishMarket.com, and at retail through select Whole Foods Market US locations. Learn about the heritage of Kvarøy Arctic by visiting www.KvaroyArctic.com, Instagram @kvaroyarctic, Facebook @KvaroyArctic, and Twitter @KvaroyArctic, and use #TasteTheArctic.

About Andrew Zimmern | www.AndrewZimmern.com

A four-time James Beard Award-winning TV personality, chef, writer and teacher, Andrew Zimmern (andrewzimmern.com) is a Chef, Anthropologist, Social Justice Advocate & Global Thought Leader, regarded as one of the most versatile and knowledgeable personalities in the food world. As the creator, executive producer and host of Travel Channel’s Bizarre Foods franchise, Andrew Zimmern’s Driven by Food, The Zimmern List, and Food Network’s Big Food Truck Tip, he has explored culture through food in more than 170 countries.

About Fulton Fish Market™

Fulton Fish Market is the second largest fish market in the world, and America’s go-to source for the highest quality seafood. It stands on 200 years of culinary history, starting with the iconic open-air Fulton Fish Market in Manhattan established in 1822. Today, FultonFishMarket.com offers the freshest wild-caught and sustainable seafood from across the country and around the world, hand-selected by experts every morning, and delivered directly to consumers and chefs nationwide. No middlemen, no warehouses. It’s dock-to-door, delivered. Learn more at FultonFishMarket.com, Instagram @fultonfishmarket, Facebook @FultonFish, and Twitter @FultonFish.