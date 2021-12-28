Demand for Alaska Sockeye Salmon has Pushed Prices to Near Record Highs

Laine Welch | Fish Factor, Anchorage Daily News Seafood December 28, 2021

Strong global and U.S. demand for sockeye salmon has pushed prices to near record highs and boosted fishermen’s paychecks.

Silver Bay and Peter Pan Seafoods a few weeks ago increased their base prices to fishermen to $1.45 per pound, a 20-cent increase from the summer, and other Alaska companies are likely to follow suit. That compares to a final price in 2020 of just $1.06.

“Obviously, the base price is announced earlier in the season. Now that we can see where sales are going and really have a confident look, we’re excited to celebrate that with our fleet,” Abby Frederick, a spokesperson for Silver Bay, told KDLG in Dillingham.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Anchorage Daily News

