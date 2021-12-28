GSA CEO Wally Stevens Retires, Brian Perkins Transitions Into Role

Seafood industry veteran Wally Stevens, who has held various leadership roles with the Global Seafood Alliance (GSA) for the past 14 years and is currently chief executive officer, is retiring at the end of December, the nonprofit organization announced on Dec. 16. Brian Perkins, who joined GSA as chief operating officer on March 1, will assume the role of CEO, effective Jan. 1.

While stepping away from his day-to-day responsibilities, Stevens will remain a member of the GSA board of directors and GSA executive committee.

Stevens’ retirement comes at the end of a transitional year for GSA, which underwent a rebranding initiative and name change from the Global Aquaculture Alliance with the introduction of the Best Seafood Practices (BSP) certification program. It also comes as GSA celebrates its 25th anniversary in 2022.

