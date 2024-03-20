Mark Doherty Becomes New Managing Director of Thai Union Group’s John West

PARIS – Mark Doherty, currently Commercial Director of John West, has taken over as John West Managing Director as of March 12, 2024. He will lead all John West entities including the UK, Ireland, the Netherlands, and export markets. He follows Paul Stephenson in this role, who left the organization at the end of last month.

Mark has been with John West for 15 years and has held a variety of positions in key account management and commercial roles. For the past six years, he has served as John West’s Commercial Director.

Mark has been a grocery professional for over 25 years, with experience managing all key retail channels and working across a variety of sectors including chilled, frozen, and ambient foods. Prior to joining John West, which is part of Thai Union Group, Mark worked with several companies including Northern Foods, Nestlé, and Anheuser Busch.

“I am delighted with the appointment of Mark as the new Managing Director for John West. It is a testament to his dedication and commitment to our business over 15 years. His appointment to this role is also a reflection of the strong talent management done by Thai Union to deliver on the full potential of our people. John West has a strong identity in healthy nutrition, game-changing innovation, and a very talented team that Mark will lead into the next stage of profitable growth,” says Paul Reenan, Thai Union Europe President.

