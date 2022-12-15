New Virginia Seafood Agricultural Research and Extension Center Facility Builds Upon Years of Programmatic Support for the Seafood Industry

The newly constructed Virginia Seafood Agricultural Research and Extension Center (AREC) is more than just a building — the new $10 million complex in Hampton signals a reaffirmation of a 47-year-old commitment to supporting the future of the seafood industry in Virginia and beyond.

“We’re here to serve the Virginia seafood industry, and working to identify and respond to emerging needs and opportunities has always been the primary driver,” said Michael Schwarz, director of the Virginia Seafood AREC, whose growing team recently moved into the location at 15 Rudd Lane. “The enhanced capacity of this new building will allow us to grow programs in ways that will benefit our stakeholders for years to come.”

The 22,224-square-foot research facility is equipped with a classroom, research laboratories, and state-of-the-art aquaculture facilities to keep pace with the center’s programs working with industry and research partners to respond to emerging needs and provide training, technical assistance, and multidisciplinary research to ensure sustainable and competitive fisheries and aquaculture sectors.

