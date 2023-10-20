NOAA Seeking Comment for Proposed Regulation of Cook Inlet Commercial Fishing

Public comment is being sought by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration Fisheries on a proposed rule that would implement federal management on commercial and recreational salmon fishing in the Cook Inlet Exclusive Economic Zone. That area has previously been subject to state regulation with the rest of Cook Inlet.

According to information published by NOAA Fisheries on Wednesday, their proposed amendment — Amendment 16 — would implement new requirements for commercial drift gillnet vessels in the zone, which runs south from Kalgin Island to around Anchor Point. Fishing would be permitted Mondays and Thursdays from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. “beginning on or after June 19” until total allowable catch is taken or Aug. 15.

The publication says that commercial fishing vessels would need a federal permit, would maintain a fishing logbook, and would have a monitoring system installed onboard.

