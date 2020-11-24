Nordic Aquafarms Obtains Permits for Proposed Salmon Farm in Belfast, but Job Isn’t Done Yet

Sam Rogers, NEWS CENTER Maine Seafood November 24, 2020

BELFAST, Maine — If you live in Belfast or any coastal Maine town, you’re used to the sea, but after years of meetings and discussions, things may get a lot fishier. 

Nordic Aquafarms approached Belfast three years ago with a salmon farm site proposal with an initial build cost of $150 million and could exceed that amount to $500 million due to property expansions.

The company approached the city with its proposal and then began the long process of fielding community concerns or questions, and obtaining necessary permits. 

To read the rest of the story, please go to: NEWS CENTER Maine

Related Articles

Seafood

Citing NY AG Report, Class Action Alleges Stew Leonard’s Fish Products are Mislabeled

January 8, 2019 Corrado Rizzi, ClassAction.org

A proposed class action lawsuit claims Stew Leonard’s Inc. has deceptively mislabeled its red snapper and sockeye salmon products. Citing a report from the New York Attorney General’s office on the pervasive mislabeling of fish products in the state’s supermarkets, the complaint alleges Stew Leonard’s so-called red snapper and sockeye salmon products are, in truth, fish of an inferior grade and quality.