USDA Announces Appointments to the Christmas Tree Promotion Board

USDA Floral November 24, 2020

The U.S. Department of Agriculture today announced the appointment of five producers and one importer to serve on the Christmas Tree Promotion Board with three-year terms beginning on Jan. 1, 2021, and expiring Dec. 31, 2023.  

Newly appointed members to serve are:

  • Roger W. Beyer, Molalla, Oregon (Producer Region #1 – Western)
  • Michael Cocco, Redwood City, California (Producer Region #1 – Western)
  • Jane M. Neubauer, Chardon, Ohio (Producer Region #2 – Central)
  • Renee’ Beutell Campbell, Tuckasegee, North Carolina (Producer Region #3 – Eastern)
  • Chuck Berry, Covington, Georgia (Producer Region #3 – Eastern)
  • Larry Downey, Quebec, Canada (Importer)

The 12-member board has 11 producers representing production in the eastern, central and western regions of the United States, and one importer member. Each member can serve up to two consecutive three-year terms.

More information about the board is available on the Agricultural Marketing Service (AMS) Christmas Tree Promotion Boardwebpage and on the board’s website, christmastreepromotionboard.org.

