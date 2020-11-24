Abundant Poinsettia Colors Bring Beauty to Holidays

This week, we’ll be celebrating Thanksgiving and the “official” start of the holiday season.

In this year of COVID-19, we will celebrate our holidays differently than in past years. But despite any accommodations we have to make, there’s one thing that will always be associated with the Christmas season, and that is beautiful poinsettias.

The range of poinsettia colors available is truly remarkable.

However, some folks have tried to expand the color palette by painting and dyeing in totally nontraditional and unnatural colors. Those people are really naughty and should get coal in their stockings!

To read the rest of the story, please go to: MSU Extension Service