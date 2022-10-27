Albin Hagstrom & Son Officially Begins 2022 Christmas Production

PIERSON, Fla. — Albin Hagstrom & Son, Inc. is excited to announce that Christmas product production for their 2022 holiday season has officially started.

Known for its beauty and longevity, each year, hundreds of handcrafted wreaths and other pieces of decor, thousands of feet of hand-tied garlands, and countless stems of bulk evergreens, including Magnolia, plus various varieties of cypress, cedar and pine, are produced on their farms in Pierson, Florida, bringing Christmas cheer to those who admire it around the work from mid-October through the end of December.

Holiday floral designs, including items such as arrangements, live and cut tabletop trees, wreaths, garlands and others, will be more popular than ever before in 2022, as noted in the annual holiday feature by Florists’ Review, a leading floral industry publication.

“We are super excited to start our 2022 Christmas production. From the frenzy happening already in the fall with our Magnolia, plus all of our winter evergreens coming in soon, this season will be big. People are ready to spread holiday cheer this year,” says Erik Hagstrom, fourth generation owner, and general manager at Albin Hagstrom & Son.

This year, Albin Hagstrom & Son invites florists, wholesalers, retailers and members of the public to celebrate a #SouthernChristmas tradition with their lineup of holiday products, in addition to nearly 60 year-round cut greenery offerings. Once again this season, easy and convenient online ordering is also available.

Wreaths are available online in eight popular mixes of greenery, plus several custom options in various shapes and sizes. Garlands, sold in 25 foot increments, are available in six popular combinations, plus a custom option. Also available are door swags, table centerpieces and sets of candle rings, each custom made to order.

For those looking to add a touch of #SouthernChristmas to their own floral designs, bulk bunches of Magnolia and Southern evergreens are also available, including varieties such as Arborvitae, Blueberry Cedar, Carolina Sapphire, Gold Tip Cedar, Green Leyland Cypress and Variegated Leyland Cypress, both in full cases and mixed boxes.

As always, all online orders from Albin Hagstrom & Son include free shipping, direct to your door or a gift recipient, anywhere in the U.S. via FedEx, no minimum order required. Wholesale pricing is also available to those who qualify for large orders that are shipped via a refrigerated trucking line.

Join the “Albin’s Family!”

For more information about Albin Hagstrom & Son, visit albin-hagstrom.com. Like them on Facebook, and follow them on Instagram and TikTok to see their latest products, new offerings and for behind-the-scenes looks around the farm at Christmastime and beyond.

###

Since 1928, Albin Hagstrom & Son, Inc. (albin-hagstrom.com) has been proud to grow and ship “The Best Cut Foliage Around” to customers around the globe, direct from the “Fern Capital of the World,” in our hometown of Pierson, Florida.

Our operation offers nearly 50 varieties of cut foliage and floral greenery, such as Leatherleaf, Plumosus and Tree Fern, plus a line of hand-tied greenery garlands, year-round, plus a variety of fresh, handcrafted Christmas products during the holiday season, serving floral operations and enthusiasts of all levels and sizes within the industry.