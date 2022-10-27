Express Seed Company to Exclusively License Poinsettia Portfolio From Syngenta Flowers

Oberlin, Ohio, USA – Express Seed Company has obtained an exclusive license to Syngenta Flowers’ Poinsettia portfolio and the two companies are working closely together to ensure reliable supply and a smooth transfer of all activities.

Scott Valentine, Express Seed Company CEO, is looking forward to taking the lead on licensing, production, and future development of this product line:

Since Syngenta’s announcement in July, we knew we wanted to step up and help our growers to secure reliable, quality cuttings for these well-known and respected varieties. Our technical support, product development, logistics capabilities, and strong relationships with global production partners are well-matched to ensure uninterrupted supply for our growers in 2023 and beyond.

For the North American market, production will remain at Vivero Internacional S.A. de C.V.

Vivero’s strict protocols will continue to ensure a high-quality, reliable cutting supply. Express will license the varieties for sale in all other global markets.

The existing team of sales, product, and technical experts at Express will launch the pipeline of varieties already developed by Syngenta. They will consult with Steve Rinehart for additional expertise on growing and meeting growers’ expectations on new varieties. Valentine said, “We are thrilled to have access to Steve Rinehart as a consultant; his 40 years of experience in the poinsettia market will help our team be successful.”

Syngenta’s orders for unrooted cuttings in 2023 are expected to be transferred to Express Seed Company. Express will maintain existing agreements for sales of unrooted cuttings in the United States. In Canada, Express Seed Company will exclusively sell unrooted cuttings. Liners in both markets will be available from existing producers.

This portfolio includes many well-known varieties like MirageTM Red, OrionTM Early Red, WhitestarTM, LyraTM Red, MarsTM Early Red, Red ElfTM, Titan® Red, and CortezTM Burgundy among others.

For questions or more information, please contact Express Seed Company at escmarketing@expressseed.com.

About Express Seed Company

Express Seed Company has grown into one of the largest horticultural distributors serving the United States and Canada since 1982 by connecting growers to best-in-class varieties through an extensive network of breeding and production partners. The sales, product, and technical teams share expertise from their backgrounds in growing, breeding, or producing inputs for Annuals, Perennials, Tropicals, Cut Flowers, Indoor Floral, and Foliage plants. Express Seed Company supplies all the services, logistics support, and inputs that growers need: Seed, Cuttings, Plugs & Liners, Bulbs & Bareroot, and Tissue Culture. All day, every day, we work to deliver value to our growers. For more information, visit www.expressseed.com.

Vivero Internacional S.A. de C.V.

With 100+ years of combined experience in Geranium and Poinsettia cultivation and more than 30 years in the business, Vivero Internacional is the most reliable cutting producer on the American continent. Vivero specializes in producing Geranium, Poinsettia, Mandevilla, and a full range of Annual and Perennial unrooted cuttings. Vivero’s mission is to produce the world’s healthiest and most uniform cuttings. Located 750 miles from the US Border and near four international airports, Vivero leads in logistics and delivers on time.

Rinehart Consulting

Steve Rinehart is one of the leading experts in the world on the Poinsettia. He is a former VP and COO of Ecke Ranch and has 40 years of experience breeding, trialing, growing, and selling this popular plant. Steve consults in many areas of ornamental horticulture, including managing the market distribution of the Kientzler group of products and products from Sakata Ornamental, Suntory, and other independent breeders.

About Syngenta Flowers

Syngenta Flowers is one of the world’s largest wholesale breeders of hybrid flower seeds and cuttings – developing and producing flower seeds and cuttings for growers internationally. Syngenta Flowers is dedicated to breeding innovative flower varieties that offer outstanding performance in the professional greenhouse, retail, landscape, and home garden. In addition to legendary genetics, we support industry professionals with world-class customer service, in-depth cultural information, flexible and exciting marketing programs, and a deep understanding of plants from many points of view. Syngenta Flowers has garnered more than 35 international awards for introducing hybrid annuals to the world, including such garden mainstays as Calliope® Interspecific Geraniums, Diabunda® Dianthus, Endurio® Violas, Sparkler™ Cleome, and Magellan™ Zinnias.