Express Seed Company Mourns Loss of David van Wingerden

It is with great sadness that we announce that our brother, friend, and co-worker, David van Wingerden, passed away on January 15th after a 19-month battle with leukemia. On behalf of our family, management team, and employees, we extend our deepest sympathies to David’s family. David was a devoted figure who brought passion, stewardship and energy in horticulture to Express Seed Company, its suppliers, and its customers.

Growing up alongside his siblings in the greenhouse business founded by his father, John van Wingerden, David developed a love for the horticultural industry early on and recognized the importance of vertical integration within this industry’s global supply chain. He, along with the team at Express Seed, was a conduit for long-lasting global business relationships that will continue to connect growers in North America to best-in-class plant varieties, genetics, and production worldwide.

David began his career in the family companies in 1997 at Green Circle Growers. He eventually made the switch to Express Seed and became COO in 2006. More recently he took on the additional role of CIO. Prior to entering the family companies, David and his wife Keri served in Debre Zeit, Ethiopia for 16 months of life-changing work and ministry. He advised several local farms regarding the production of different vegetables, fruits, flowers, and dairy products. While there he established Genesis Farms for vegetable production and helped Alema Farms, a chicken hatchery and feed company, get their start. In his spare time, he cared for a large group of children at a local orphanage, whom he never forgot. These early experiences were integral in his growing understanding that there must be a close connection between an individual s purpose in life and his purpose in business. David made it his mission to make it clear that his life and purpose had been transformed by his relationship with Jesus Christ.

David always said that one of the secrets to success is rooted within strong relationships that drive the best value from the entire supply chain. He pursued this vision relentlessly. “The horticultural industry has suffered a great loss in David’s passing. We will honor his memory and contributions by continuing to carry on his compelling passion, dedication and energy to serving the horticultural industry.” – Scott Valentine, CEO of Express Seed.

“We’ve lost a son, brother, friend, and fellow business partner. This is a sorrowful time after his courageous battle against leukemia. We will miss him dearly. We thank everyone who has supported David and his family during his 19-month battle with leukemia.” – John van Wingerden, CJ van Wingerden, and Scott Giesbrecht.

