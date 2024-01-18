California Beef Council Names New 2024 Leadership, Establishes Budgets at Annual Meeting

At their Annual Meeting, held in December, the California Beef Council (CBC) named new leadership and approved 2024’s program budgets. This year’s work plan to promote beef, provide consumer information, engage with foodservice and retail stakeholders, educate health and nutrition professionals, and provide educational and informational resources to beef producers was approved by the producer-led CBC board of directors on the final day of the December 5-6 meeting.

“Like many cattle-producing states, we’re facing financial challenges for the coming year,” said outgoing Chair Steven Maxey, who serves on the CBC in the packer sector of the supply chain. “Some tough decisions had to be made, but the council as a whole discussed the best way to move forward in the current economic climate and we reached consensus. CBC decisions are driven by the beef producers who serve on the council. These men and women consider all the strategies and information presented to them to determine the best way to invest our Checkoff dollars-always with the goal of driving beef demand.”

All of the 2024 CBC staff-driven programs presented to the council support one or more of the CBC’s strategic priorities:

· Positively engage healthcare professionals and the public in conversations about beef’s role in a healthy diet and lifestyle.

· Communicate the positive net environmental benefits of beef and cattle production practices.

· Communicate how beef’s taste, convenience, and versatility are of value to consumers and retail & foodservice professionals.

These strategic priorities-adopted in 2023 and in place through 2025-guide the CBC staff as they develop and evaluate California Checkoff-funded programs.

Maxey, who steps into the role of ex officio in 2024, is with Certified Meat Products and JD Food in Fresno, as well as Fresno’s butcher shop, The Meat Up, which he owns and operates with wife Cassi.

Serving as chair and vice chair for 2024 are Jarred Mello of Escalon from the dairy sector, and Mike Williams of Los Angeles County representing the range sector. The CBC’s executive committee is comprised of producers representing every sector of California’s beef industry.

For more information about the CBC and the Beef Checkoff, visit CalBeef.org.

About the California Beef Council

The California Beef Council (CBC) was established in 1954 to serve as the promotion, research, and education arm of the California beef industry, and is mandated by the California Food and Agricultural Code. The CBC’s mission is to amplify the voice of the California beef industry to strengthen beef demand through innovative promotions, research, and open communication. For more information, visit www.calbeef.org.

About the Beef Checkoff

The Beef Checkoff Program was established as part of the 1985 Farm Bill. The checkoff assesses $1 per head on the sale of live domestic and imported cattle, in addition to a comparable assessment on imported beef and beef products. States may retain up to 50 cents on the dollar and forward the other 50 cents per head to the Cattlemen’s Beef Promotion and Research Board, which administers the national checkoff program, subject to USDA approval.