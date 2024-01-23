Save The Date For The 2024 Northeast Beef Producer Workshop

Bedford, PA – The Beef Checkoff’s Northeast Beef Promotion Initiative (NEBPI), in partnership with the New York Beef Council, with additional funding support from the Farm Credit Northeast AgEnhancement program, will be hosting the 2024 Northeast Beef Producer Workshop, Friday, April 19 – Saturday, April 20, 2024, in Canandaigua, New York.

The Workshop will provide beef producers, who focus on direct-to-consumer marketing, with the opportunity to tour local operations, network with fellow producers, as well as gain insights surrounding consumer trends, the importance of the Northeast Beef Directory, a resource for consumers to locate beef producers selling direct to consumers. The Workshop will also feature a Beef Checkoff 101 session led by the Cattlemen’s Beef Board, as well as an engaging keynote discussion with Kendall Ballantine, Marketing for Farmers.

Interested producers can view the agenda and RSVP for the event by visiting the NortheastBeef.org website or www.surveymonkey.com/r/2024BeefWorkshop.

Please reach out directly to Kaitlyn Swope, Director of Consumer Affairs, kswope@pabeef.org if you have any questions surrounding this opportunity.

For more information about beef promotion in the Northeast region, visit www.nebpi.org/.

Stay connected with the Northeast Beef Promotion Initiative Facebook and Instagram pages to catch up on how the Northeast region is actively seeking to promote beef.

For more information, visit NEBPI.org or BeefBoard.org

The Beef Checkoff Program was established as part of the 1985 Farm Bill. The checkoff assesses $1 per head on the sale of live domestic and imported cattle, in addition to a comparable assessment on imported beef and beef products. States may retain up to 50 cents on the dollar and forward the other 50 cents per head to the Cattlemen’s Beef Promotion and Research Board, which administers the national checkoff program, subject to USDA Approval.

