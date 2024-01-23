National Fisheries Institute Statement on the Passing of William “Bill” Joseph Frank 

National Fisheries Institute Seafood January 23, 2024

ORLANDO, FL – Bill Frank was a legendary force in the seafood industry who led the launch and development of multiple businesses, including the iconic Morey’s Seafood International. 

Bill’s devotion to the seafood community at large is illustrated by his work serving in various capacities for the National Fisheries Institute over nearly fifty years, including as its President, now referred to as the Chair.  

Passionate and principled, Bill was an example to us all and remains the gold standard of integrity. 

As the industry gathers for the Global Seafood Market Conference in Orlando our thoughts and prayers are with his entire family and his many colleagues who remember and celebrate Bill.   

Related Articles

Seafood

National Fisheries Institute Statement on the Passing of Chuck Bundrant

National Fisheries Institute Seafood October 18, 2021

Chuck Bundrant was a man of contrasts:  A young man from southern Indiana who partnered with a Norwegian to build a seafood company spanning the globe; a dreamer who took a 130-foot boat and from it built an enterprise that included reshaping a mountain to build a fish processing plant that fed millions of families, and; a man of few words, but who, when he did speak through that gravelly voice, was listened to from Cordova to Capitol Hill. 