National Fisheries Institute Statement on the Passing of William “Bill” Joseph Frank 

ORLANDO, FL – Bill Frank was a legendary force in the seafood industry who led the launch and development of multiple businesses, including the iconic Morey’s Seafood International.

Bill’s devotion to the seafood community at large is illustrated by his work serving in various capacities for the National Fisheries Institute over nearly fifty years, including as its President, now referred to as the Chair.

Passionate and principled, Bill was an example to us all and remains the gold standard of integrity.

As the industry gathers for the Global Seafood Market Conference in Orlando our thoughts and prayers are with his entire family and his many colleagues who remember and celebrate Bill.