National Fisheries Institute’s Future Leaders Class of 2021 Graduates

Orlando, FL – The Future Leaders Class of 2021 graduated from the program on the eve of the 2022 Global Seafood Market Conference in Orlando. This year’s hybrid session saw participants interact with experts in production, sales, and marketing virtually, as well as, lobby in-person in Washington, D.C.

“NFI members are to be commended for their commitment to emerging leadership for more than two decades with the Future Leaders Program,” said NFI President John Connelly. “The 2020 and 2021 Future Leaders participants adapted to new ways of learning and connecting during the pandemic and we congratulate them.”

This year’s class was joined by Future Leaders 2020 alumni who were recognized after having their graduation virtually last year.

Newly elected 2021 class president, Jaimy Sorrell, of Performance Food Group, found her classmates remained committed and flexible throughout the program, attributes truly fitting for Future Leaders. Sorrell remarked, “This is a dedicated group that’s not afraid to adopt new strategies and tackle challenges using innovative ideas. It has been a pleasure working with them and getting to know everyone.”

The class spearheaded two projects during the year that will be available on the members-only section of AboutSeafood.com. The first offers talking points designed to counter seafood misinformation. The second resource is a tool kit designed to help foodservice offer more seafood options for kids, aligning with the U.S. Dietary Guidelines’ recent recommendations.

