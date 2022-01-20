NFI President John Connelly Announces Planned 2023 Retirement

Orlando, FL – John Connelly discussed with the NFI Board of Directors his intention to retire from NFI in February 2023. He has served as NFI President since February 2003.

“I very much appreciate working with member company leaders and an excellent and dedicated staff in creating the strong foundation on which NFI can build,” Connelly said. “The NFI Officers have emphasized over the past two years the importance of an orderly transition and thoughtful succession planning. Announcing this decision now allows NFI leadership the necessary time to engage NFI members to gain critical input as we choose a new president for the future.”

Kim Gorton, President and CEO of Slade Gorton and Company, will lead a Search Committee. “I am pleased that the Board today approved a search committee comprised of leaders from various member companies who represent a wide range of experiences and viewpoints,” said Gorton. An important part of this process will be to hear the views of NFI membership regarding NFI’s mission and key objectives over the next decade, and in particular, how NFI can continue to create value for its members. We want to ensure we select the right leader for what NFI members expect and need in the coming years, and not just based on where we are now in 2022.”

“In addition to NFI’ s ongoing technical, communications and advocacy work, this year we have the opportunity to think about the future. The Board looks forward to working with Kim and John to ensure a robust and smooth succession process,” said NFI Chair Mike Breivik.

Search Committee members include Kim Gorton (Slade Gorton), Joe Bundrant (Trident Seafoods), Ellen Clarry (Ruby Tuesday), Justin Conrad (Bay Hill and Libby Hill), Jeff Stern (Central Seaway), Jan Tharp (Bumble Bee Foods), and Sylvia Wulf (AquaBounty)

