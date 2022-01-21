Nature’s Kitchen – Ready to serve with Schur Star Zip-Pop in Northern Europe



Packaging with added value enables gentle preparation in the microwave

Danish Kildespring has launched a new potato range in microwavable bags under the headline ”Tasty choices for busy weekdays”. The potatoes are packed in the innovative Schur®Star Zip-Pop Bag, enabling busy consumers to prepare a delicious meal in only 8 minutes. Potatoes and spiced butter are placed in two separate compartments. During preparation, the steam from the potatoes opens the compartments, and the butter in the top melts down over the potatoes. When potatoes are prepared traditionally, valuable minerals and vitamins are lost with the boiling water, but this gentle method retains the nutrients in the bag.

The packaging concept for a large product range

”We were in the process of replacing the glass jars for our ready meals by a lighter solution, when we were introduced to the Schur®Star Concept”, says Peer Slynge, Managing Director of Kildespring.”On top of that, we faced issues in the packing process for our ready-to-serve sauces, again and again. But Schur’s presentation of their packaging machine made the decision easy. The packaging concept fits our production set-up perfectly. And as we need to pack a wide range of ready meals and convenience food, the versatility of the machine will be a great plus for us.”

First mover in Northern Europe

Peer Slynge continues:”Right now we are introducing our ”Tasty choices for busy weekdays”. The Schur®Star Zip-Pop bag is new in Northern Europe, and in our opinion an exciting novelty. The short and gentle preparation method in the microwave preserves all minerals and vitamins, and we expect the products are attractive to busy families. Two new varieties are in the pipeline, “Root vegetable mix” and “Sweet potatoes”. Yes, we do expect a lot from our new product range”.

The shortest possible distance between field and stove

Kildespring is a team of enthusiastic people whose focus is to offer Danish consumers honest products. And the Nature’s Kitchen products perfectly fit into this. Each product is produced with the shortest possible distance between field and stove – without added preservatives, e-numbers, or any other irrelevant elements.“It is our mission to offer quality conscious consumers homemade meals with an understandable ingredient list. Also on busy weekdays with no time to do the cooking themselves”. says Peer Slynge.

Innovation Award When introduced to the market, the Schur®Star Zip-Pop bag was awarded for its innovative construction. The microwavable Zip-Pop bag is available to consumers in USA, Australia, Lithuania, and Spain, with additional projects in the pipeline.Kildespring are packing root vegetables, ready meals, and sauces on their Schur®Star machine – manually, semi-, or fully automatically. Switching between filling methods, bag formats, and product types takes place within a few minutes. The packaging machine can be combined with diverse weighing, filling, and process equipment, as well as equipment for labelling and marking.

This is how it works

About Schur

Schur is an international team of 12 companies, offering packaging, packaging machines, packaging systems, and knowhow. Schur has a staff of approx. 850 people employed at factories in Denmark, Sweden, Germany, Australia, and the USA. Schur®Star Systems are operating out of Flensburg Germany, Melbourne Australia, and Carlsbad USA.

Schur®Star Systems take advantage of the knowhow of the entire Schur group and 175 years of experience within packaging to offer the best possible flexible packaging solution to our customers.