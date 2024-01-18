Discover Fleuroselect’s New Gold Medal winners

Fleuroselect is proud to present the latest Gold Medal winners! During last year’s annual trial, these breeding breakthroughs obtained an outstanding score in innovation, beauty and garden performance, and convinced our judges to award the coveted Gold Medal. Keep an eye on these winners!

Coreopsis tinctoria

Corusco Cream-Red

Van Hemert & Co.

Looking for a distinctive, early-flowering plant to style your garden? Coreopsis Corusco Cream-Red from Van Hemert & Co is a true must-have for your garden. Showing many cream with burgundy flowers, this innovative dwarf variety is a very welcome addition to the existing Coreopsis range. Corusco Cream-Red is low-maintenance, attracts bees and butterflies and is drought tolerant. This new winner with striking colour combination and compact plant shape can be enjoyed as of early spring throughout summer.



A Gold Medal winner symbolizes a breakthrough in breeding. Our judges praised the unique, eye-catching colour combination and the early flowering habit. This brand-new Coreopsis is not only suited for direct sowing, but also for easy production of young plants in pots and containers. Corusco Cream-Red, a striking and sustainable addition for the spring garden.



Corusco Cream-Red is suited for both professional production and home gardening. Growers will appreciate this seed-raised Coreopsis for its cost-effective and sustainable production process as it can be grown in small pot sizes at low temperatures. Retail will marvel over its sparkling colour combination which will surely stand out on the benches. Corusco Cream-Red not only performs well in containers on the patio, but also looks spectacular in beds and fields. Home gardeners will be amazed by this Coreopsis tinctoria that brings colour to the garden early in the season, attracts pollinators and needs little water.

Lobelia erinus F1

Masterpiece Blue with Eye

Benary

Looking for a striking summer performer which is easily produced? Masterpiece Blue with Eye from Benary is the first F1 Lobelia from seed on the market that can truly keep up with vegetative F1 hybrids in terms of performance. This Lobelia flowers very early with larger, striking blue flowers with a white eye and displays a well-formed, mounding plant habit. Masterpiece Blue with Eye truly stands out thanks to its excellent heat tolerance in summer and impressive field performance. This winner not only looks at its best in beds and fields, but is also very suitable for pot and container production.



A Gold Medal winner stands for a breakthrough in breeding and Masterpiece Blue with Eye absolutely fits the bill. The jury praised the luminous and eye-catching innovative colour and was impressed by the early flowering and strong garden performance. The flexibility of seeds in terms of sowing combined with the outstanding performance of cutting-raised varieties and intense blue large flowers is a true breeding achievement indeed.

Growers will appreciate the flexibility in ordering compared to cuttings, fast delivery and attractive price of this seed-raised Lobelia. Sowing is easy thanks to the availability of pelleted seeds. With a short crop time of only 12-14 weeks and a very early flowering habit, Masterpiece Blue with Eye enables a maximal growing capacity in the greenhouse. The compact plants are easy to ship and save space on the trolley. Retail appreciates the larger flowers in the key colour, over the pot and container sizes. Consumers will love this variety because of the excellent heat tolerance, impressive summer performance regardless of the weather conditions and versatile use in beds, pots and mixed containers.

These new winners have been announced during a livestream on 16th January.

In case you missed the online event or would like to view it once more, please find the link to the full recording.

