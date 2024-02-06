HiBreeding, Perlanova, and Creekside Join Forces With Express Seed Company to Serve North American Hydrangea Growers

Leading Hydrangea breeders HiBreedingTM & PerlanovaTM have enhanced their collaboration with Creekside GreenhousesTM by adding new partner Express Seed CompanyTM. The partnership between these 4 parties will focus on driving innovation, developing new varieties, and supporting growers for the indoor blooming, patio, landscape and cut flower markets.

The decades of breeding and producing hydrangeas at both HiBreeding & Perlanova have delivered many of the best varieties in commercial production today. The focus is always on grower, landscaper, and consumer success; all varieties are selected for strong branching, superior disease resistance, good retail performance, and extended performance for the end user. HiBreeding’s top sellers include popular varieties like HITM River, Crystal, Horizon, and Fire. The MyBeautifulTM Hydrangea series has a full color range with standouts such as Carino, Akito, and Forest. New varieties are available each year as both programs continue to grow.

Creekside will continue to supply industry leading dormant liners and prefinished plants. In this new partnership, Creekside will also be adding unrooted cutting supply and continuing to work with Express Seed Company to serve growers throughout the Canada and USA. “We’ve believed in this breeding program for years and are excited to offer additional options with the new URC supply option, available exclusively through Express. We will also continue to work with Express to sell dormant liners, and prefinished plants of HiBreeding and Perlanova”, Matt Koole, General Manager at Creekside.

New partner Express Seed Company will collaborate with Creekside, HiBreeding, and Perlanova on product development, sales, and marketing efforts in the region. CEO Scott Valentine says, “We’re honored to enhance our collaboration with Creekside, HI, and Perlanova. Our customers have seen the value of this product line with best-in-class grower traits and excellent sell-through at retail. We’re looking forward to expanding the reach of these varieties to growers serving the indoor blooming, patio, landscape and cut flower markets.”

Over the last few years, Express has built the InBlume Indoor Floral team that supports indoor blooming plant growers with unique new varieties, technical support, and supply chain solutions. The InBlume team will feature HiBreeding and Perlanova at California Spring Trials 2024 as well as their comprehensive portfolio of indoor blooming products for growers and retailers. InBlume’s CAST display location will be with partners Headstart and Danziger at 4860 Monterey Rd, Gilroy, CA 95020, March 20-23rd. For more information on InBlume products, partners, and technical support visit www.inblumeindoorfloral.com.

Existing licensees of HiBreeding and Perlanova varieties will remain. For more information on supply options, support or any questions please contact the team at InBlume@ExpressSeed.com.

About Creekside Greenhouses

Creekside is a 3rd generation potted plant grower in Ontario, Canada. With 400,000 square feet of greenhouses and 30 acres of outdoor hydrangea production, Creekside specializes in the production of high-quality pre-finished Hydrangea liners and unrooted cuttings. For more program information please contact scott@creeksidegreenhouses.ca.

About Express Seed Company

Express Seed Company has grown into one of the largest horticultural distributors serving the United States and Canada since 1982 by connecting growers to best-in-class varieties through an extensive network of breeding and production partners. The sales, product, and technical teams share expertise from their backgrounds in growing, breeding, or producing inputs for Annuals, Perennials, Tropicals, Cut Flowers, Indoor Floral, and Foliage plants. Express Seed Company supplies all the services, logistics support, and inputs that growers need: Seed, Cuttings, Plugs & Liners, Bulbs & Bareroot, and Tissue Culture. All day, every day, we work to deliver value to our growers. www.expressseed.com

About HiBreeding

The HiBreeding story begins with two of Europe’s most respected Hydrangea growers Sjaak van Schie and The Mastergrowers. With a combined passion and drive for perfection the HiBreeding company was created with a simple goal to breed the best Hydrangea genetics in the market. HiBreeding’s approach to creating these genetics is a relentless focus on grower success. All HiBreeding varieties are selected for strong branching, superior disease resistance, and long shelf lives ensuring the value of HiBreeding genetics extends well past their time in the greenhouse.www.hibreeding.com/en/hi-selection

About Perlanova

Brothers Carlo and Martijn Hoogendoorn started Perlanova in the Netherlands in 2008 focused on innovating cut flower and landscape hydrangeas. The MyBeautiful™ product line is a result of their high-tech breeding activities and today they offer dozens of leading varieties with unique colors and performance. www.perlanova.eu/