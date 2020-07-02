Norpac Fisheries Export Recalls Shrimp Poke Due to Possible Health Risk

Norpac Fisheries Export is recalling all fresh shrimp poke distributed in the Hawaiian Island between May 11, 2020 and June 25, 2020 because it has potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

Product was distributed in Hawaii on The Big Island, Maui, Oahu, and Kauai through its retail customers, specifically Safeway Stores.

Any fresh shrimp poke purchased from their stores from May 11th, through June 25, 2020 would be potentially contaminated.

Shrimp poke is distributed as pre-mixed in plastic pouches and go to service counter and then dishes out in various weight increments into a “deli cup”. This is a photo of product and label.

“No illnesses have been reported to date.”

We became aware of this problem during our routine Food Safety monitoring procedures, as we perform laboratory analysis of our work areas, equipment, surfaces, drains, raw materials and completed product. As a result of our routine random product and materials testing, we tested the shrimp used to make the shrimp poke, by having a sample sent to an independent lab for analysis. The results were received June 25, 2020 indicating a positive result for Listeria monocytogenes. We are proceeding under the cautious assumption that all of the shrimp from our supplier is contaminated.

Our company has ceased the production and distribution of the product using this shrimp, as the FDA and the company continue their investigation as to the exact source of the problem.

Consumers who have purchased Fresh Shrimp Poke are urged to return it to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with questions may contact the company at 1-808-842-3474 Mon – Fri 8:00am. – 5:00pm. (HST, Hawaii standard time).