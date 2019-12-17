Ocean Beauty Accepts Offer on Seafood Plant For Sale in Petersburg

Ocean Beauty Seafoods says it has accepted an offer on the shuttered seafood processing plant on the Petersburg waterfront but is not identifying the buyer. The former cannery and seafood plant has been on the market for over a year. Recently the price was reduced on both that facility and a nearby bunkhouse for the plant workers.

Ocean Beauty’s chief financial officer Tony Ross says the company has accepted an offer for its waterfront processing plant but would not say who the buyer is or the timeline for completing the sale. The bunkhouse building is still for sale and the asking price for that is $1,295,000.

The initial asking price on both properties combined was $3,390,000. That was reduced this fall to $2,495,000 for both. The properties were listed in 2018 with the Carlton Smith Company, a commercial real estate firm in Juneau.

