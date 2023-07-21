Ocean Choice Sells Port Au Choix Shrimp Processing Facility to Barry Group Sustaining Employment and Operations of the Plant

St. John’s, NL – Ocean Choice and the Barry Group of Companies announced the sale of Ocean Choice’s Port au Choix shrimp processing facility to the Barry Group. Barry Group will commence operation of the Port aux Choix plant this month, with plans to operate the plant for the season – sustaining employment and operations in the region.

Shrimp quotas and catch rates continue to be in decline in the Gulf and the Northeast Coast of Newfoundland region; and there continues to be a further forecasted decline in the shrimp biomass. Since Ocean Choice started operating the Port au Choix facility in 2007, there has been over a 150-million-pound decline in quota available for processing.

Due to the declining resource, the shrimp industry has to consolidate, otherwise it will be extremely difficult to have any long-term sustainable operations. “While this is a difficult decision, we know it is the best decision for the company, our people and the community, and we are confident that Barry Group will continue to operate the plant for many years to come,” says Martin Sullivan, CEO, Ocean Choice.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Ocean Choice