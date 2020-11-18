Wegmans: Why Our Organic Black Tiger Shrimp Earns Its Stripes

Named for its distinctive striped appearance when cooked, our EU-certified Organic Black Tiger Shrimp, used in all Wegmans frozen organic shrimp offerings, are sourced from a collective of family-run farms in the sustainably managed mangrove forests of southern Vietnam. No chemicals or antibiotics are ever used, and the shrimp feed naturally from their surrounding habitat, just as wild shrimp do. These slower-growing black tiger shrimp taste sweeter and have a snappier bite than any other shrimp.

While searching for organic black tiger shrimp in 2016, our seafood team traveled to Vietnam and personally visited farms and processing facilities. There, they learned that shrimp farming is more than just a job for the families maintaining each pond; it’s a way of life.

“My wife and I have been living on our shrimp farm in the mangrove forest for over 18 years. Operating this farm enables us to maintain a sustainable life,” said Shrimp Farmer Trung Tin. “We have been able to send our eldest son to university in Ho Chi Minh City and our younger son to secondary school. Thanks to the income from shrimp farming, our local community enjoys a stable life.”

