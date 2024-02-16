Ocean Outcomes Selects Kelly Harrell as Next Executive Director

Poised for continued delivery and growth of work across Northeast Asia and Latin America in both small- and large-scale fisheries — the Ocean Outcomes Executive Search Committee has selected industry veteran Kelly Harrell to inherit leadership of a team that is poised for significant impact over the coming years.



“We could not be more excited that Kelly will be leading O2 as our next Executive Director,” said Board Chair, Gael Almeida. “Her experience and knowledge align well with the vision, goals, and different projects of O2 and we are sure she will contribute immensely to continuing the growth and footprint of the organization.”



This experience includes leadership positions in both the nonprofit and for-profit sectors with an emphasis on conservation, fisheries-dependent communities, food systems, and supply chains. This has given her a deep appreciation for — and ability to thrive in — the nexus at which fisheries, economies, food systems and communities intersect.



“My career has provided me with diverse experience in fisheries and seafood supply chains; from fisheries monitoring to seafood quality, working waterfront infrastructure, ecosystem impacts, fisheries access, market opportunities, and beyond,” noted Kelly. “I am looking forward to applying this experience and lessons learned from working in fisheries in Alaska and North America to the global geographies in which O2 is active.”



Her appointment comes at an opportune moment — Ocean Outcomes has just begun implementation of its new three year strategic plan, and the team is well-funded, adding multiple new positions in 2024 to support its shared organizational culture and growing programmatic work.



“O2 has an outstanding team, committed partners, a compelling programmatic portfolio, strong values, and a robust organizational foundation on which to build,” added Kelly. “It will be my distinct honor to leverage the incredible work to date and help chart the future course for impact as the next Executive Director at O2.”



Kelly’s prior positions include Executive Director of the Alaska Marine Conservation Council, Director of Fisheries and Coastal Communities at Ecotrust, Chief Fisheries and Sustainability Officer at Sitka Salmon Shares (now Sitka Seafood Market), and most recently, Senior Manager at Saltwater Inc. She possesses advanced education in environmental policy and business including graduate studies in fisheries at the University of British Columbia and an M.B.A. with an emphasis on seafood business from the University of Alaska.



Kelly officially starts with Ocean Outcomes on March 1, and is working closely with the O2 team, Board and current Executive Director Rich Lincoln to ensure a smooth and efficient transition. Rich remains committed to the growth and success of Ocean Outcomes and will continue to support O2 as a Strategic Advisor.

Kelly and her Ocean Outcomes colleagues will be attending the upcoming World Fisheries Congress in Seattle and Seafood Expo North America in Boston, at the beginning of March — we look forward to connecting with many of our partners and clients there.