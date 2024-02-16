10th Annual Seafood Industry Research Fund Soiree Raises Record Amount, Celebrates SIRF’s 60th Anniversary 

Reston, VA – The Seafood Industry Research Fund (SIRF) held its 10th annual Soiree on January 22 in Orlando, Florida.

The pledges received during the Soiree hit a record-breaking amount of $84,270. All the money raised goes to the John P. Connelly Memorial Fund, established in September 2023. Connelly served as NFI’s president from 2003-2022. He was a fierce advocate for the men and women of the seafood community and a beloved industry leader.

The donations will be used to continue awarding grants to individuals and institutions focused on forward-thinking research that will advance the seafood community.

“We are so grateful for the pledges received that will continue to help make SIRF’s research possible,” said SIRF Chairman Sean O’Scannlain, CEO of Fortune International. “Without the support of those who donated, we would not be able to continue funding accessible research that serves the greater good of the seafood community. And the fact that this year’s record-breaking amount was raised in John’s name makes it even more special.”

The Soiree also celebrated 60 years of SIRF with the SIRF Board of Directors. Including O’Scannlain, the board consists of Secretary/Treasurer Lisa Wallenda Picard, and Directors Jim Bonnvie, Bill Dresser, Dan DiDonato, Jordan Mazzetta, Larsen Mettler, Russ Mentzer, Christine Ngo, Wynter Courmont, Ben Schwartz, Jeff Stern and Mike Walsh.

The Seafood Industry Research Fund (SIRF) is an innovative organization working at the intersection of science and business. A non-profit, SIRF awards grants to individuals and institutions to conduct forward-thinking research that will advance the seafood industry.