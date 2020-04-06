Oysters and Clams Can Be Farmed Together

Eastern oysters and three species of clams can be farmed together and flourish, potentially boosting profits of shellfish growers, according to a Rutgers University–New Brunswick study.

Though diverse groups of species often outperform single-species groups, most bivalve farms in the United States and around the world grow their crops as monocultures, notes the study in the journal Marine Ecology Progress Series.

“Farming multiple species together can sustain the economic viability of farm operations and increase profitability by allowing shellfish growers to more easily navigate market forces if the price of each individual crop fluctuates,” said lead author Michael P. Acquafredda, a doctoral student based at Rutgers’ Haskin Shellfish Research Laboratory in Port Norris, New Jersey.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Rutgers Today