Proposed Bar Harbor Area Salmon Farm Drops Lawsuit, Plans to Reapply for State Permits

The company that wants to build a salmon farm in the Bar Harbor area dropped its lawsuit against the state Monday and plans to resubmit its application for approvals, a company spokesman said Tuesday.

American Aquafarms wants to build a closed net pen system in Frenchman Bay to grow salmon and process the fish at a former factory in nearby Gouldsboro. But the state rejected its application in April, saying that it did not adequately identify a source for its fish eggs.

That sparked a lawsuit in May in which the company challenged the decision by the state Department of Marine Resources and asked a judge to send it back for further consideration.

