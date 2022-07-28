Ocean Choice Offers Update on Port aux Choix

Ocean Choice is committed to our employees and operations in rural areas of the province, including Port aux Choix. When there is uncertainty surrounding the industry, we understand the stress and strain this causes families who rely on the fishery for their livelihoods and communities that depend on the fishery to drive their local economies.

We take our responsibility to our people and the communities in which we operate extremely seriously; it is what drives every single one of our actions.

Ocean Choice has been in a position to purchase shrimp to process at our facility in Port aux Choix since the Standing Fish Price-Setting Panel announced the minimum price for summer shrimp in late June. It has been the decision of harvesters to not fish at the price set by the panel.

