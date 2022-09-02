Proposed Cooke Project Grows to $70M in Bayside

Cooke Aquaculture is continuing to perform water sustainability testing to support a proposed $70-million post-smolt salmon facility it plans to build in Bayside.

Company officials say the project has also been registered for an environmental impact assessment, while ongoing pump tests take place to study production wells drilled for the facility. The 100,000-square-foot aquaculture hatchery, set to be built in the Champlain Industrial Park, is needed to increase the size, not the quantity, of salmon, according to project proponents.

The cost of the project had been pegged at $35 million, but it has since doubled, company officials told community members gathered at a public session held at the Bayside Community Hall Monday night.

