Raw Seafoods is Reinvigorating the Seafood Industry With Rollout of the First Consumer Specialty Seafood Lifestyle Brand; City Pier Specialty Seafood

Fall River, Massachusetts — Raw Seafoods, Inc., a leading national distributor and manufacturer of fresh, frozen, and value-added specialty seafood has announced the launch of their flagship specialty seafood lifestyle brand, City Pier™ specialty seafood.

In a pioneering move to disrupt the status quo of the seafood retail category and elevate consumer and category expectations, Raw Seafoods recognized the need to reinvigorate the seafood segment with the City Pier™ brand, a sophisticated yet edgy brand built on quality-driven and stylistic principals that include culinary inspiration, nutrition, wholesome ingredients that are free from artificial additives and preservatives, and a progressive, modern brand positioning aesthetic.

When asked “What was your motivation to shake things up in the seafood category,” Scott Hutchens, Co-owner and Vice President of Raw Seafoods said “It’s time to wake up the seafood category and reinvigorate it, and it starts with the City Pier™ brand.” For 25 years Raw Seafoods has been at the forefront of the seafood industry, innovating, inspiring, and breaking through industry norms. This stands as another special moment in our history where we saw the need to push the limits and influence positive change in the category. We are thrilled to announce our City Pier™ launch partnership with The Fresh Market, who has fantastic synergistic alignment with the passion-driven and innovative qualities instilled in our family-owned company. City Pier™ is now available at all The Fresh Market locations.”

City Pier™ offers a unique and flavorful product assortment of frozen, high-quality, ready-to-eat and ready-to-cook specialty seafood that includes Grilled Shrimp, Hot Italian and Sweet Italian Wild Salmon Meatballs, North Atlantic Wild-Caught Sea Scallops, and a wide variety of frozen seafood appetizers, sauces, and fish portions. This month, City Pier™ launched Scallops Au Gratin, Grilled Shrimp, Hot Italian & Sweet Italian Wild Salmon Meatballs, and North Atlantic Wild-Caught Sea Scallops at The Fresh Market.

“It’s a great time to partner on the retail launch of City Pier™ specialty seafood as our guests have been seeking out more retail-ready seafood items lately, stated Mahir Zelihic, Seafood Category Manager at The Fresh Market. “Our partnership with Raw Seafoods began more than 15 years ago and they’ve always provided exceptional, quality products so we’re excited to offer their new innovative brand in our 160 stores.”

About Raw Seafoods, Inc.

Raw Seafoods, a leading national distributor and manufacturer of fresh, frozen, and value-added specialty seafood, has been at the forefront of the seafood industry for over two decades: innovating, inspiring, and breaking through industry norms. They are a highly specialized family-owned and operated company that has a passion-driven connection with everything seafood. Raw Seafood’s high-quality product assortment of superior fresh, frozen, and value-added specialty seafood is vast and unmatched, their seafood products and family of brands can be found in some of the finest retailers and restaurants across the nation. From the kitchen to the retail floor, Raw Seafoods has you covered with premium seafood solutions to make you successful. From Pier To Plate, This Is Specialty Seafood At Its Finest™

The Raw Difference

At Raw Seafoods they keep it real and they keep it raw. The family-owned company is dedicated to product innovation, A++ customer support, excellent communication, transparency, friendly interactions, and aims to make things as easy as possible for their customers. From the kitchen to the retail floor, Raw Seafoods provides customers with time-saving, labor-reducing specialty seafood solutions, and works closely with customers to understand their category and menu goals to provide them with impactful culinary & retail innovations that support their success. The Quality You Demand, The Freshness You Expect, The Service You Deserve. Partner With Raw Seafoods