USDA Announces Results of the Cranberry Marketing Order Referendum

The U.S. Department of Agriculture today announced that producers voting in a referendum on the federal marketing order for cranberries did not show enough support to continue the program.

The marketing order requires that USDA conduct the referendum on the marketing order every four years. The marketing order was favored by 26.5% of cranberry growers voting in the referendum and by 20.1% of the production volume voted in the referendum.

Either 50% support by number of voting producers or 50% of the volume of cranberries they represent was needed for the program and the Cranberry Marketing Committee to remain in place. The voting period was June 9-30, 2023.

The committee locally administers the marketing order by conducting research and promotion activities on behalf of the U.S. cranberry industry. The marketing order, which was established in 1962, provides for the use of volume control in the form of producer allotments, handler withholdings, or a combination of both.

USDA will engage with committee staff on next steps and intends to provide the opportunity for cranberry producers, industry participants, and the public to express their views on terminating the program during an upcoming public notice and comment period.

More information about the marketing order regulating the handling of cranberries grown in ten states is available on the AMS 929 Cranberry Marketing Committee webpage, the Marketing Orders and Agreements webpage, or by contacting the Market Development Division at (202) 720-8085.

Authorized by the Agricultural Marketing Agreement Act of 1937, marketing orders are industry-driven programs that help producers and handlers achieve marketing success by leveraging their own funds to design and execute programs that they would not be able to do individually. AMS provides oversight to fruit vegetable and specialty crops marketing orders and agreements, which helps ensure fiscal accountability and program integrity.