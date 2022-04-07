Seafood Expo Global Announces the Finalists of the Seafood Excellence Global Awards

Portland, Maine, USA – The finalists for the Seafood Excellence Global awards competition were announced by Diversified Communications, organizer of Seafood Expo Global/Seafood Processing Global, which will take place 26-28 April 2022 at Fira de Barcelona’s Gran Via venue in Barcelona, Spain.

The event’s product competition features and recognizes the best seafood products represented at the exposition. All seafood products entered for the awards competition will be displayed during the three-day event in the Seafood Excellence Global stand located in the Galleria, between halls 4 and 5, at the venue where the 28th edition of Seafood Expo Global/Seafood Processing Global will be held.

The winners will be announced at an awards ceremony and reception on 26 April 2022 in CC5, room 5.1 from 19:15 until 21:00 at the Fira de Barcelona’s Gran Via venue.

Two grand prizes will be awarded for the Best Retail Product and the Best Hotel/Restaurant/Catering (HORECA) Product. Five special awards will be presented for innovation, convenience, health & nutrition, retail packaging and seafood product line.

This year’s 39 finalists representing 13 countries are:

· Balfegó Bluefin Tuna Loin from Balfego & Balfego, SL – Spain (HORECA)

· Caviar Cigar from Caviar Import S.R.L. – Italy (HORECA)

· Frozen Takoyaki from Freshpack – France (HORECA)

· Onigiri Shrimp Mayonnaise from Freshpack – France (HORECA)

· Seaweed Spread – Yuzu & Ginger from GlobeXplore – France (HORECA)

· Tartan Salmon Label Rouge Fresh Scottish Salmon Fillet from The Scottish Salmon Company – UK (HORECA)

· Nowtural – Hake, Wakame & Shiitake Burger from Congalsa SL – Spain (Retail)

· Nowtural – Hake with Sweet Potato, Mushrooms, Asparagus and Green Mojo Sauce from Congalsa SL – Spain (Retail)

· Dolores Tuna Chilorio from Frime S.A.U – Spain (Retail)

· Dolores Tuna with Quinoa and Cranberry from Frime S.A.U – Spain (Retail)

· Frozen Marinated Yellowfin Tuna Tataki Block from Frime S.A.U – Spain (Retail)

· Frozen Marinated Yellowfin Tuna Cubes from Frime S.A.U – Spain (Retail)

· Frozen Yellowfin Tuna Burger from Frime S.A.U – Spain (Retail)

· Hot Butter Calamari Burger from Global Seafoods [PVT] LTD – Sri Lanka (Retail)

· Donegal Catch Craft Cider Battered Atlantic Haddock Fillets from Green Isle Seafood, part of Origin Green Ireland stand – Ireland (Retail)

· Flamed Salmon Burger from Hatala Oy – Finland (Retail)

· Flamed Salmon Rum and Maple Syrup from Hatala Oy – Finland (Retail)

· Smoked Wild-Caught Bluefin Tuna Carpaccio from JC Mackintosh – Spain (Retail)

· Bangkok – Fresh Sauce with Lemongrass & Ginger from Krijn Verwijs Yerseke B.V. – Netherlands (Retail)

· Pink Shrimp & Crab Burger from Medipesca – Tunisia (Retail)

· Fritto Misto/Mixed Fried Seafood from Medusa – Cesare Regnoli & Figlio SRL – Italy (Retail)

· The Captain’s Cut Simply Delicious Smoked Haddock from MerAlliance – France (Retail)

· Prepared Seafood Soup from Pescanova España – Spain (Retail)

· P’tits Duos – Cabillaud & Patate Douce from Pescanova España – Spain (Retail)

· RECETTE PRESTO pour Risotto aux Fruits de Mer from Pescanova España – Spain (Retail)

· RECETTE PRESTO Curry de Crevettes from Pescanova España – Spain (Retail)

· Salmon Noodles from Pescanova España – Spain (Retail)

· Turbot with Vegetables from Pescanova España – Spain (Retail)

· Tuna with Arrabiata Sauce from Salica Industria Alimentaria S.A – Spain (Retail)

· SALMA® Burger Pepper & Lime from Salmon Brands AS – Norway (Retail)

· Squid Cutlet with Carrot-Ginger Puree and Vegetable Selection­ from Sia Sudrablinis – Latvia (Retail)

· Snack a Fish with Olives and Dried Tomato from Tenax Sild A/S –Denmark (Retail)

· Native Hebridean Smoked Scottish Salmon from The Scottish Salmon Company – UK (Retail)

· Frozen Raw Body Peeled Organic & Label Rouge Shrimp from Madagascar from UNIMA – France (Retail)

· Shrimp Seafood Burgers from Van Duc Tien Giang Food Export Company – Vietnam (Retail)

· Mango Breaded Fish from Van Duc Tien Giang Food Export Company – Vietnam (Retail)

· Astro Snack – Lyophized Surimi Selection from Viciunai Group – Spain (Retail)

· Dumplings with Salmon and Seaweed “MI DORI” from Viciunai Group – Spain (Retail)

· Hot Smoke Salmon Sticks with Oat Flakes, Amaranth Seed and Goji Berry from Viciunai Group – Spain (Retail)

With thousands of companies represented at Seafood Expo Global/Seafood Processing Global and 81 product applications, to be selected as a finalist of the Seafood Excellence Global Awards competition is a notable achievement.

All products submitted and finalists’ products can also be viewed on the event’s website at https://www.seafoodexpo.com/global/seafood-excellence-global-awards/.

