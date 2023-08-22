SeaPak Announces 75th Anniversary + New Logo and Packaging

Founded in 1948, the premier frozen shrimp and seafood company marks its 75th anniversary while preparing to roll out an updated logo and refreshed packaging.

ST. SIMONS ISLAND, Ga. — SeaPak Shrimp & Seafood, maker of America’s No. 1 specialty frozen shrimp brand, is proud to celebrate its 75th year of business, bringing irresistible flavors to grocers’ freezers and kitchen tables since 1948.

SeaPak is marking the milestone with an unveiling of new packaging accompanied by an updated logo that pays homage to the nostalgic brand and its roots back to 1948. The new packaging will begin to hit shelves in Q4 of this year and is an evolution of the classic image that SeaPak customers know and love. SeaPak is promoting its anniversary with a social media contest giving away a year of free SeaPak products to one lucky fan.

“Celebrating 75 years is a perfect opportunity for us to say thank you to our incredible associates, customers, and industry partners who have supported SeaPak and helped build it into the trusted and beloved brand it is today,” said Ciera Womack, Director of Marketing, Seafood, for the Consumer Brands Division of Rich Products Corp., parent company of SeaPak.

“In designing our new logo, one thing we knew we wanted to keep was the iconic lighthouse image,” Womack added. “It’s our way of shining a light on our mission of being a responsible leader in the industry by providing superior quality and taste.”

SeaPak Shrimp & Seafood Co. started as the Sea Island Packing Company in 1948 on a former naval training base off the coast of Georgia. Within a year, the company had pioneered a process — called Individual Quick Freezing (IQF) — to “flash freeze” each locally caught shrimp, locking in its original state of freshness. It’s a process that has become industry standard to this day.

Just a few years later, the company had changed its name to the SeaPak Corporation and launched an exciting new product: peeled, deveined, quick-frozen shrimp that it was able to market throughout the Southeast. Soon, SeaPak branched into other products like breaded shrimp and fish sticks, and it began utilizing airplanes to deliver its delicious frozen offerings to grocers all over the country. SeaPak’s founding mission was to make seafood accessible to all, which it continues to proudly uphold today.

Rich Products, one of the nation’s top suppliers of high-quality food, acquired SeaPak Shrimp & Seafood Co. in 1976 and has helped it grow into the nation’s No. 1.-selling retail shrimp brand in the frozen specialty seafood category. SeaPak offers the widest variety of high-quality, coastal-inspired seafood favorites, including top sellers like Jumbo Butterfly Shrimp, Popcorn Shrimp, and Shrimp Scampi.

SeaPak is also known for its commitment to responsible seafood sourcing and sustainability, it hosts regular coastal cleanups to promote and maintain clean oceans, beaches, and waterways, and it partners with nonprofits focused on environmental causes like the Ghost Gear Initiative.

To learn more about SeaPak, its products, history, or latest news, visit seapak.com.

ABOUT SEAPAK

