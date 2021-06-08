SeaPak Joins Forces with Ocean Conservancy’s Trash Free Seas Alliance Just in Time for World Oceans Month

ST. SIMONS ISLAND, Ga. — SeaPak Shrimp & Seafood, America’s #1 specialty frozen seafood brand, is a dedicated partner of Ocean Conservancy’s Trash Free Seas Alliance (TFSA) – a multi-stakeholder collective dedicated to a world where waterways, beaches, and oceans are free of plastic waste.

As a member of the TFSA, SeaPak will continue to act on and advocate for best practices, sound policies, and good governance for tackling ocean plastic pollution.

“SeaPak has long been an industry leader in sustainability,” said Kristen Beadon, SeaPak’s Director of Marketing. “We’re dedicated to preserving natural resources through sustainable sourcing and packaging, and our TFSA partnership will help us further these commitments.”

Nearly all SeaPak’s packaging—which includes plastic, paperboard boxes, and corrugated cases—is recyclable. The company also makes every effort to minimize carbon emissions by packing products for shipping and storage in the most energy efficient manner possible.

“Our mission is to conserve natural resources, deliver the best tasting, highest-quality, most-sustainable products available, and drive positive change in the industry,” Beadon explained.

SeaPak has worked to maintain fish stocks, protect the Earth’s oceans, and guarantee the employment of the most-responsible sourcing practices. As such, the brand relies on both wild-caught and aquaculture resources, all of which it can trace to the fishing vessel or aquaculture pond where its raw material is sourced.

SeaPak is excited to be a dedicated partner of Ocean Conservancy’s Trash Free Seas Alliance for years to come.

For more information on the Trash Free Seas Alliance, visit Ocean Conservancy’s website. To learn more about SeaPak’s commitment to sustainability, visit seapak.com/sourcing-sustainability/

About SeaPak

SeaPak has been using coastal-inspired recipes to make great-tasting shrimp and seafood for more than 70 years. The company is committed to helping busy families reduce stress by producing quality, sustainable seafood products that inspire confidence both in and out of the kitchen. The trusted name for delicious seafood products since 1948, SeaPak today produces America’s No. 1-selling retail frozen shrimp brand within the specialty seafood category. SeaPak is highly regarded within the seafood industry for its adherence to the utmost in quality standards and for its commitment to resource management and sustainability. Learn more about the brand and its commitment to sustainability here.