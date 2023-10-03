Senator Cassidy’s India Shrimp Tariff Act Throws a Lifeline to Desperate U.S. Shrimp Industry

Southern Shrimp Alliance Seafood October 3, 2023

On Thursday, U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy, M.D. (R-LA) introduced two bills designed to address the Government of India’s rampant subsidization of food products, including rice, pulse crops, wheat, peanuts, and shrimp. Senator Cassidy’s legislation recognizes that, with this massive government support, India has flooded global markets and decimated food producers in the United States. 

In one of the two bills, Prioritizing Offensive Agricultural Disputes and Enforcement Act (or the Ag Disputes Act), Senator Cassidy proposes the creation of a joint task force on agriculture trade enforcement that would recommend meaningful responses to the Indian Government’s subsidy programs. Through these substantial market distortions, India has developed a forty percent share of the global market for rice, has become the world’s largest producer of pulse crops, and is now the world’s second largest producer of wheat, peanuts, and cotton.

In the other bill, the India Shrimp Tariff Act, Senator Cassidy explains that the Government of India imposes a customs duty of thirty percent on shrimp imports with an additional ten percent social welfare surcharge on imports. At the same time, the United States imposes no basic duties on imports of shrimp into this country. 

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Southern Shrimp Alliance

Related Articles

Seafood

Trump Signs Legislation to Permanently Exempt Shrimpers

Southern Shrimp Alliance Seafood December 19, 2018

The Southern Shrimp Alliance reported that both the House and Senate had finally passed legislation (S. 140) to make permanent a temporary legislative exemption for shrimp fishing vessels from an extremely onerous and unnecessary EPA Vessel Incidental Discharge Permit requirement. SSA is very happy to report that this legislation was sent to the President and has now been signed into law.

Seafood

Shrimp Hits Record High Levels of Consumption in United States

Southern Shrimp Alliance Seafood December 21, 2018

Shrimp remains the most consumed seafood in the United States, returning in 2017 to its highest consumption level of 4.4 pounds per person according to NOAA Fisheries’ “Fisheries of the United States” report released today. While U.S. shrimp fisheries remain sustainable and well-managed, imported shrimp from poorly regulated countries dominate the U.S. marketplace with 92% market share according to the report.