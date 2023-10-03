7 Top Marketing Tips to Help Your Sales Flourish this Fall Season

The scent of crisp leaves, the sight of pumpkins on porches, and the cooler air — it’s that time again! Fall is that magical season between the end-of-summer rush and the winter festivities. But many of us overlook the incredible potential of the fall season as we focus on the upcoming Christmas-to-Mother’s Day sales. So, how can you take full advantage of fall to help your floral sales flourish? Here, we provide a few simple but highly effective marketing tips to keep you ahead of the competition throughout the season.

1. Promote Your Uniqueness

Many people head to big box stores, hardware outlets, and greenhouses for their fall decorations. You have an edge on these stores because you offer unique items. With the rising trend of shopping locally (remember the Small Business Saturday?), this is the perfect time to promote your hand-crafted, special decorations that stand out from the mass-produced ones.

2. Focus on Quality and Service

