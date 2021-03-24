State’s Largest Fisheries Forum Finalizes Schedule

ComFish Alaska, the state’s longest-running fisheries forum and trade show, has finalized interactive forum events for the 2021 virtual gathering March 30-31, on topics ranging from federal and state legislation to electronic monitoring and crab research.

“This is no regular Zoom meeting,” said organizers at the Kodiak Chamber of Commerce. “It’s the closest to an in-person, fully functional event we can get.”

Spaces for the event’s virtual trade show were also filling up, but some room was still available as of Monday, March 15.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Cordova Times