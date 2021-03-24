FFAW Calling For Rejection of Possible Shutdown of South Coast Cod Fishery

The union representing workers in Newfoundland and Labrador’s fishery is calling for the rejection of a possible closure to the 3Ps cod fishery on the island’s south coast, but Ottawa says no decisions have been made yet.

In a media release, the Fish, Food and Allied Workers (FFAW) called on federal Fisheries Minister Bernadette Jordan to reject the mandate of a possible closure after a Fisheries and Oceans Canada (DFO) assessment in 2020 indicated that the biomass index increased in 3Ps and predicts further growth in 2021 for the cod stock. The FFAW also cited the DFO study as finding fishing mortality has been at “very low levels” due to reduced quotas for 3Ps.

The FFAW said millions of dollars worth of cod is landed in the area on an annual basis, and inshore fish harvesters rely on cod to support their businesses. The 3Ps subdivision stretches from the eastern side of Placentia Bay, near the Avalon Peninsula, to Burgeo, on the island’s southwest coast, as well as a small section controlled by St-Pierre-Miquelon.

