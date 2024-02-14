True North Seafood Crab Dip Wins 2024 Product of the Year Canada Award

Saint John, N.B. – Cooke Inc. is pleased to announce that their True North Seafood Crab Dip has been voted the 2024 Product of the Year Canada Award winner for the Frozen Meals category. Award winners are made up of consumer products launched within the previous calendar year that demonstrate innovation in design, function, packaging and/or ingredients.

“As the world’s largest consumer-voted award for product innovation, Cooke and True North Seafood are proud to be recognized for this prestigious award among an impressive list of winners,” says Glenn Cooke, CEO, Cooke Inc. “Our retail grocery team continues to find creative ways to bring our delicious seafood offerings to tables each day, and this win is a testament to that work this past year.”

True North Seafood Crab Dip is packed with delicate wild-caught Uruguayan Red Crab Meat and perfectly blended with a mixture of cream cheese, goat cheese, and spices. True North Seafood Crab dip is frozen and conveniently packaged in an oven-safe and microwave-safe tray for quick & easy prep. The crab meat is sustainable fishery certified by Friend of the Sea and is available for purchase online and in store at Sobeys, IGA Quebec, Longo’s and other select retailers.

The True North Seafood Crab Dip will be one of the many exciting products Cooke will be featuring at Seafood Expo North America being held in Boston in March.

For more information on True North Seafood Products, visit: www.truenorthseafood.com

About Product of the Year

Product of the Year (POY) is the world’s largest consumer-voted award for product innovation. Established over 35 years ago in France, POY currently operates in over 40 countries with the same purpose: Guide consumers to the best products in their market and reward manufacturers for quality and innovation. In Canada, the Product of the Year seal is backed by the votes of thousands of Canadian consumers, serving as a shortcut for shoppers to save time and money. For entrants of the winning products, the award is a powerful marketing message proven to increase product awareness, trial and quality.

Product of the Year Canada accepts entries from consumer products that demonstrate innovation in design, function, packaging or ingredients, and were launched within the previous year (January 2022). A jury comprised of industry experts selects the finalists that meet the Product of the Year standards of value and innovation. Those selected finalists are then categorized and judged through an online survey of Canadian consumers, conducted by Kantar on behalf of Ensemble IQ. Consumers vote and select the winning products they feel are most worthy of both the Product of the Year Canada title and the distinct internationally renowned red seal. Winning products are announced annually and receive the right to use the Product of the Year Canada seal in their marketing and communications for two years. For more information, visit www.productoftheyear.ca

About True North Seafood Canada Inc.

True North Seafood Canada Inc. is one of the largest and most trusted providers of seafood in North America. Family-owned and operated, True North is a vertically integrated leader in both farmed and wild seafood. Under the Cooke family of brands, True North has access to a network of 25 core species that meet sustainability certifications and recommendations.

Image: Sidney Piekarski, Retail Marketing Manager, and Julia Deep, Global Branding Manager, True North Seafood Canada Inc. accept the 2024 Product of the Year Canada Award (Frozen Meals category) for True North Seafood Crab Dip.