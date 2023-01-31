U.S. Department of Commerce Invests $640,994 to Help Grow Seafood Industrial Park in Newport News, VA

WASHINGTON – The U.S. Department of Commerce’s Economic Development Administration (EDA) is awarding a $640,994 grant to the city of Newport News, Virginia, to support preliminary studies and design at the Seafood Industrial Park located in Newport News’ SouthEast neighborhood.

This project supports necessary preliminary engineering and environmental work, development of a site plan, as well as dock and dredging improvements for the Seafood Industrial Park. The EDA investment will be matched with $200,000 in local funds.

“The Biden-Harris Administration is committed to creating new opportunities for businesses and workers in communities across the country,” said Assistant Secretary of Commerce for Economic Development Alejandra Y. Castillo. “This EDA investment will provide for improvements that will make the Newport News Seafood Industrial Park more easily accessible, creating business opportunities and supporting food-based entrepreneurship in this historically underserved community.”

“Virginia is one of the largest seafood producing states in the Nation, a critical asset to our growing reputation as the most attractive place to locate and grow a business. Virginians depend on our thriving seafood industry because it helps support our local economies,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “I’m pleased that this grant will enable the Newport News Seafood Industrial Park to make structural updates to their accommodations, enhancing the support it provides the seafood industry.”

“I’m thrilled to see this federal funding go towards strengthening the seafood industry – an important economic engine for Virginia – in Newport News,” said Senator Mark R. Warner.

“Seafood Industrial Park is home to a thriving seafood industry, which is critical to the city’s economy,” said Senator Tim Kaine. “I’m glad to see that this federal funding will help improve Seafood Industrial Park for local businesses.”

“The EDA’s investment in the Seafood Industrial Park is great news for the Newport News community. These funds will expand and create exciting opportunities for local businesses to grow the seafood industry in the region,” said Congressman Bobby Scott (VA-03).

