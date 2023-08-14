What’s a Mermmelier? Think Sommelier, but Instead of Wine, It’s All About Oysters

NEW YORK − Most of us probably have had encounters with a sommelier.

That’s the person who sidles up to your table at a fancy restaurant and tells you about the various choice wines you might pair with your meal. Sommeliers usually boast credentials to prove their oenophile chops.

Well, get ready for the newest food expert: Your friendly local mermmelier. What’s that? Hint: “Mer” is French for ocean.

A mermmelier is an expert on oysters. That’s right, those slimy, briny, shell-encased delicacies from the sea. And Jeremy Benson, general manager at New York’s Crave Fishbar, is, on track to become one of the first such certified experts in the world.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: USA TODAY