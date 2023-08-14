Northeast Greenhouse Conference and Expo will feature a Town Hall Panel: What’s New in Floriculture Breeding and Genetics on Wednesday November 8, 2023.

​

Meet the panelists:

Jim Devereux, GreenFuse Botanicals, Chief Executive Officer

Jim Devereux has over 20 years’ experience in the horticultural market. With a history in commercial growing, sales, and breeding. Currently he is the Chief Executive Officer of Green Fuse® Botanicals, a California based breeding company specializing in innovation of vegetative annuals and perennials. Jim is a past president of All-American Selections and graduate of the University of Wyoming with degrees in botany and soil science. He currently resides in Fort Collins, Colorado where he enjoys camping and, of course, gardening.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Northeast Greenhouse Conference & Expo