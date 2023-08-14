8 Important E-Commerce Trends for Success in 2023 and Beyond

As we all know, online shopping is here to stay. But you may not realize just how huge this market is: per Statista, total e-commerce sales are projected to reach $6.3 trillion in 2023 and grow to $8.1 trillion by 2026. It’s a massive market to tap into! That’s why we want to keep you updated with eight e-commerce trends that will help you stay ahead of the competition and ensure success in the years to come.

1. Artificial Intelligence (AI)

AI is the biggest trend in the world right now. So, of course, it’s a huge trend in e-commerce, particularly when it comes to personalization strategies. Per Business Insider, retailers implementing AI-powered tools for targeted marketing, personalized product recommendations, and customer service have seen 6-10% sales increases. Many AI tools are available online to help you tap into this massive opportunity.

2. Programmatic Advertising

